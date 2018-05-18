Fortnite releases new competitive ‘Solo Showdown’ mode

Fortnite: Battle Royale has released its brand new competitive mode, ‘Solo Showdown,’ a limited-time mode where winning players can score points for massive in-game rewards.

The new mode plays just like any other standard solo match, 100 players drop onto their location of choice in the map, gather supplies, kill everyone else while trying not to get killed themselves, rinse and repeat until they’re either dead or the only one left standing.

But instead of only getting a bland victory banner and some bragging rights for their troubles, Solo Showdown winners can get the chance to win some V-Bucks, Fortnite’s in-game currency that is used to buy a range of cosmetics.

Fortnite publisher Epic Games says that player placements and performances ‘will be specially tracked and determine rewards you receive at the end of the event.’

Said prizes are up for grabs for 100 players, and are distributed as follows:

1st Place: 50,000 V-Bucks

2nd – 4th Place: 25,000 V-Bucks

5th – 50th Place: 13,500 V-Bucks

51st – 100th Place: 7,500 V-Bucks

Only the first 50 Solo Showdown matches will count towards the score for each player, and at least 50 needs to be completed to be eligible for a prize. However, anyone who plays at least 50 Solo Showdown matches will receive a unique spray for their troubles.

The mode will only last until May 21 however, and there has been no word from Epic yet on whether Solo Showdown will be a regularly occurring mode or not.

Whatever the case may be, Solo Showdown can become a basis for professional matches in the future, if ever Epic is serious about its esports aspirations for Fortnite.

You can read more details about the new mode on the Epic Games website.