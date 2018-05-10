Dota 2’s Battle Pass for 2018 breaks sales record again

Just after the announcement of the release of this year’s Battle Pass, the Dota 2 community has yet again broke another record after hitting $5 million in less than 24 hours, making it the fastest ever in history in The Internationals.

Dota 2 has crushed another record after hitting the $5 million mark, which is more than the previous The International 7 battle pass which only got around $4 million in its first day of release.

5 MILLION — In less than 24 hours (~17 hours) of release. Fastest ever in the history of The International. #TI8 pic.twitter.com/xaj20J1Nfl — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) May 9, 2018

Dota 2 is known each year for it’s staggering prize pool in The Internationals, the official major tournament hosted by Valve, that players contribute when they purchase a Battle Pass. It’s a win-win situation for both Valve and the players, as players will also receive limited-edition cosmetics and benefits with the purchase of the Battle Pass.

The initial prize pool is set at $1.6 million, letting the community contribute by buying the pass. Last year, the prize pool had a whopping $24 million, breaking the record of the previous year. It seems that Dota 2 has a knack for breaking records every year, so expect this one to be much higher.

Only 25% of the proceeds obtained from the Battle Pass goes to the tournament prize pool, so that’s a lot considering that it already has garnered $4M from crowdfunding alone for just the The International 8.

The Dota Community boosts the prize pool of #TI8 by over $4 Million Dollars in the first 24 hours of release eclipsing TI7's gigantic peak by almost a million dollars. pic.twitter.com/BcWk9gS9Uc — Wykrhm Reddy (@wykrhm) May 9, 2018

New Features

This year’s Battle Pass will introduce new and exciting game modes and cosmetics in their Battle Pass as you level up. The major game mode this year is The Underhollow which is labeled as a multi-team dungeon clash which is awfully similar to the mechanics of the battle-royale genre. Other exclusive rewards such as new terrain, courier, and immortals are up for grabs.

You will receive 1/5 replica of the The International Aegis once you hit level 1000. At level 2000, you will be rewarded with a replacement of Roshan’s in-game model, and the 2018 Collector’s Baby Roshan. The Battle Pass’ price at level one is $9.99. You can also get a head start when you buy the level 75 Battle Pass for $36.99.

The International 2018 takes place at Rogers Arena In Canada from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25. See all of the features of the Battle Pass here.