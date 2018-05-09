Is Dota 2 getting a Battle Royale Mode?

Valve announced a new game mode coming to Dota 2 with this year’s Battle Pass, the description for the new game mode details mechanics eerily similar to that of Battle Royale games like Fortnite: Battle Royale and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Dota 2 players all over the world eagerly await the release of the game’s Battle Pass each year. Not only does it contribute to the ever gargantuan prize pool of The International with every purchase, it also gives players more ways to enjoy the game, from new hero cosmetics, incentives, and even new game modes.

dota 2 is adding a mode called the underhollow, where multiple three person teams chase roshan through caves as they collapse toward a center point, pitting them against one another. — Arthur Gies (@aegies) May 8, 2018

With the success of last year’s Siltbreaker, a multi-stage RPG-esque game mode, Valve was expected to follow it up this year. This year, Valve announced ‘The Underhollow,’ which they pegged as a ‘multi-team dungeon clash’ centered around Roshan, one of the game’s most iconic characters. A closer inspection of the game mode’s description reveals a very real possibility of a Battle Royale mode for Dota 2.

“Battle through a labyrinth filled with monsters, marvels, and many other three-player enemy squads as you search for Roshan’s rarest cheese and work to be the last team standing. You’ll need to navigate carefully to earn the XP and Gold needed to destroy your opponents.”

The main points of the above paragraph detail that players are tasked to search for the means to eliminate other teams they will encounter, much like any Battle Royale game. Except, instead of looting items from the environment or fallen enemies, players must grind Dota 2 style to get strong enough to be the last team standing.

“But don’t take too long—Roshan’s cheese frenzy is causing cave-ins as he moves towards the center of the Underhollow. Soon enough there will be nowhere left to run.”

The ‘cave-ins’ sound analogous to the area restrictions that Battle Royale games impose on the remaining players in every match, much like the ‘Storm’ in Fortnite, that turns every match from a prep-time slog to a fast-paced, thrilling kill-or-be-killed affair.

However, some things remain unclear, like whether the mode will have a consistent map, or if staying in the restricted area for too long results in instant death, or if players are limited in their selection of heroes.

We just have to wait for the rest of the details when Valve released the game mode, hopefully soon and not on ‘Valve Time.’ You can check out Valve’s blog post for more information.