Fortnite unveils new Avengers: Infinity War crossover event

Just when you thought Thanos has finished his mission to get rid of half the universe, the galactic overlord has set his sights on a new destination – the world of Fortnite.

Starting today, Epic Games have announced a crossover between the Marvel: Cinematic Universe and Fortnite through a limited-time event called the Infinity Gauntlet Mashup. This game mode is just like any game where 100 players battle it out until one man remains. The only twist is that the Infinity Gauntlet that Thanos has used to wipe half of the universe will appear as an in-game weapon.

The player who manages to find the Infinity Gauntlet (Infinity Stones included) will transform into Thanos and wield the power that comes with the gauntlet. It’s still unclear to what will happen to the person who manages to find the gauntlet, but we can assure that you will it will be awesome and terrifying at the same time.

The limited-time event is one of the first events to appear in the new season of Fortnite. The comet that was seen in the sky last season crashed into an area in Dusty Depot, turning the small area into Dusty Divot. The new season also comes with new rewards and achievements that players can work on.

This is a good exposure from both companies, as they have been recently garnering success. Fortnite is considered to be the hottest game of 2018 with celebrities and other notable people hopping on the bandwagon. On the other hand, Avengers: Infinity War recently hit $1 billion worldwide, faster than any film in history.