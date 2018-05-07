76ers GC win NBA 2K League’s inaugural Tipoff tournament

The 76ers Gaming Club upset the previously undefeated Blazer5 Gaming, 75-65, to win the Tipoff, the NBA 2K League’s first ever tournament, behind tournament MVP Ethan “Radiant” White with 17 points, 14 assists, and 7 steals.

The 76ers came out with guns blazing, ending the first quarter up 23-10, and while the Blazer5 tried to make a push in the second, scoring 19 in the quarter against the 76ers’ 20, the game entered halftime with the 76ers still up, 43-29.

The third saw the Blazer5 try to mount a comeback, as their dominant post play at both ends of the court allowed them to end the third with the score tied at 50-50.

In the 4th, tournament MVP Radiant went to work for the 76ers. He and fellow 76ers star, Rashann “ZDS” Petty, feasted on the pick and roll, picking apart the Blazer5 defense time and time again as the 76ers outscored their opponents, 25-15 in the final quarter.

While ZDS led all scorers with 21 points, Radiant expertly ran his team’s offense and had some clutch defensive plays with key steals as the 76ers went on their late run to seal the deal.

Averaging 19 points and 12 assists throughout the tournament, Radiant’s strong and consistent play rightly earned him the tournament MVP honors.

The 76ers GC take the lion’s share of the $100,000 prize pool and the first of three Steel Banners, awarded to the winners of each tournament along with an advantageous position to get into the playoffs before the regular season even begins.

They will look to continue their early success as the regular season begins on May 11, you can watch all the action on the league’s official Twitch channel.