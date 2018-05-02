Mobile Gaming to take up half of total Gaming Revenue

For the first time ever, mobile games accounted for half of the $137.9 billion projected total revenue for the gaming industry and will only continue to grow, according to the latest quarterly update by the global marketing firm Newzoo.

This projected surge for the mobile platform was not a surprise, considering that the mobile gaming segment has seen a decade of double-digit growth since the release of the first iPhone back in 2007. According to Newzoo, mobile gaming is now poised to become a $106.4 billion market by 2021, or around 59% of the entire gaming market.

The popularity of mobile games has ballooned in recent years with the release of popular titles such as Clash of Clans and Mobile Legends, among others, that have been raking in billion-dollar profits. Consequently, the mobile platform has even begun a foray into the world of esports, as titles like Vainglory and Arena of Valor are drawing in massive followings from Asia and North America.

However, this does not mean that mobile gaming will suddenly take over the rest of the gaming industry. The PC and console industries split the remaining half of the market, and are still projected to grow despite mobile gaming’s surge in growth.

Newzoo forecasts that the PC market will grow by 1.8% between 2017 and 2018, driven by game purchases, live streaming, and esports. Meanwhile, as the console industry begins to fully embrace esports itself, it will grow by 4.1% in the same period. While market stalwarts like Dota 2 and League of Legends remain strong, newcomer titles like Overwatch and Fortnite: Battle Royale will also be instrumental in the market’s growth.

At the forefront of this market surge will be the Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for 52% of the global market. China will continue to be one of the main hubs of gaming, both mobile and PC, in the world, as it will account for the biggest number of players and most revenue generated at $37.9 billion.

North America will follow at second place with $32.7 billion, with the United States alone will be accounting for $30.4 billion of the region’s total revenue.

The future bodes well for the gaming industry, as its core market in the PC and console platforms continues a steady growth alongside mobile gaming’s big break into the mainstream.

For a more detailed look into Newzoo’s projections, click here.