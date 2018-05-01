Saudi Arabia green lights first-ever esports league

The Saudi Arabian Federation for Electronic and Intellectual Sports (SAFEIS) announced the signing of a memorandum of agreement (MoU) with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation to launch the first-ever esports league in the country.

The announcement was revealed at the conclusion of the GSA Fifa 2018 tournament held in Jeddah last Apr. 29 where players battled it out for $100,000 and two spots at the FIFA 18 Global Series later this year. The MoU was signed by SAFEIS President Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan and Saudia Arabian Football Federation president Adel Ezzat.

“Here in the Kingdom we have great talent, and our duty toward it is providing these platforms where the best come to shine,” the prince said in a statement.

“My message to all the gamers: Today you might be an amateur, but if you work hard and compete you can become an athlete.” he added.

There is still no announcement as to what games will be included in the lineup, but there is a large chance that one of them may be FIFA, since the game is widely popular in Saudi Arabia. According to esportsearnings, the top three earners from the country are all FIFA professional esports players.

Esports in the Middle East

The Middle East is slowly catching on the esports craze. According to Newzoo, there are 587 million people currently playing online games in the Middle East. The gaming market in the region is also blooming, garnering around $600 million last year.

It is also expected that the industry will boom in 2022 with an estimated $4.4B earnings, according to a report by Strategy& and Abu Dhabi Media Free Zone.

United Arab Emirates has also announced last month that it has plans to build Dubai X-Stadium, an arena for Esports tournaments and festivities, with the intention of making Dubai and the rest of the Middle East a global esports hub.