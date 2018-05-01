Esports

League of Legends team ‘Unicorns of Love’ to promote Deadpool 2

A European League of Legends team, The Unicorns of Love, have announced a partnership with Twentieth Century Fox to promote its upcoming film, Deadpool 2, as two of the team’s members will provide voiceovers in the film’s German version.

Fabian “Sheepy” Mallant and Fabian “Exileh” Schubert, the coach and mid laner for the Unicorns of Love, announced on Twitter that they have been cast in voiceover roles for the movie.

It is also fitting that Deadpool, which has become a smash hit for its sordid and offensive humor, has partnered with the Unicorns of Love, as the movie’s lead character is known to have a toy unicorn that he… well, loves.

Deadpool with his beloved unicorn. Image courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox.

While Sheepy and Exileh will most probably not be voicing major characters or be featured prominently, the team’s partnership with Twentieth Century Fox may open doors for esports to gain more opportunities for mainstream exposure. Who knows? This might open up the possibility of an esports version of Space Jam in the future.

Deadpool 2 will hit theaters starting on May 15.

