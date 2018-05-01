League of Legends team ‘Unicorns of Love’ to promote Deadpool 2

A European League of Legends team, The Unicorns of Love, have announced a partnership with Twentieth Century Fox to promote its upcoming film, Deadpool 2, as two of the team’s members will provide voiceovers in the film’s German version.

Fabian “Sheepy” Mallant and Fabian “Exileh” Schubert, the coach and mid laner for the Unicorns of Love, announced on Twitter that they have been cast in voiceover roles for the movie.

Our german boys @SheepyLoL and @ExilehLoL got the crazy opportunity to be voiceovers in the german version of #Deadpool2 !

Thanks @foxdeutschland ! Will you be able to recognize them!?

☠️💩L2⃣ pic.twitter.com/4AThpco17o — Unicorns Of Love (@UnicornsOfLove) April 29, 2018

It is also fitting that Deadpool, which has become a smash hit for its sordid and offensive humor, has partnered with the Unicorns of Love, as the movie’s lead character is known to have a toy unicorn that he… well, loves.

While Sheepy and Exileh will most probably not be voicing major characters or be featured prominently, the team’s partnership with Twentieth Century Fox may open doors for esports to gain more opportunities for mainstream exposure. Who knows? This might open up the possibility of an esports version of Space Jam in the future.

Hey @VancityReynolds who should be your German voice, some random super talented professional voice actor or @SheepyLoL ?? pic.twitter.com/4psQhGd441 — Unicorns Of Love (@UnicornsOfLove) April 30, 2018

Deadpool 2 will hit theaters starting on May 15.