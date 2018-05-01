Philippines to get its first Smash Masters League Tournament

REV Major has partnered with Esports Arena and ESA Smash Alliance to host a National Tier event for the Philippines in the Smash Masters League, the first global circuit for the classic fighting game Super Smash Bros., this coming September.

Super Smash Bros. is a series of Nintendo crossover fighting games and is one of the most prominent competitive fighting games in the industry, with tournaments hosted as early as 2002. The Smash Masters League (SML) will be a circuit featuring the best players for both Super Smash Bros. for the Wii U and Super Smash Bros. Melee in a global circuit with stops in the USA, Canada, Germany, and China, among others.

The circuit will lead up to the Smash Worlds, a climactic tournament where the best of the best will compete for a chance to be crowned the Smash Worlds Champion. Smash Worlds will feature a top 32 man bracket for both Smash Bros. titles, with $50,000 dollars up for grabs in each title.

The SML’s Philippine leg will give local players the chance to compete against some of the world’s best in fighting games in the scene’s biggest stage yet.

“This partnership is sure to bring international and local Smash talents together in the biggest fighting game event in the Philippines,” REV Major said in an announcement.

The Philippine SML tournament will be held on September 15-16. No other details have been announced as of yet.

For more information regarding mechanics, rules, point system, etc., you can visit the official SML website.