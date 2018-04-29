The NBA and its love for Esports

For the longest time, esports stood apart from the rest of the sporting world. When Dota 2’s The International 2014 was aired on ESPN for the first time on TV, sports fans and pundits decried the channel for showing ‘nerds playing video games’ instead of Monday night football. But now, esports are being broadcast on TV and covered by sports-dedicated websites just like any other sport. The industry has even attracted a lot of big name organizations, with esports leagues and teams now being involved with traditionally sports-oriented brands.

But, more important, perhaps, is the fact that the stereotype of esports players and enthusiasts being a bunch of pale, lanky teens has largely been dispelled. Whereas sports fans once lambasted esports players for the lack of physicality in their craft, sports stars themselves are now pushing for the legitimacy of esports.

Nowhere is this more prevalent than in the NBA.

A year after ESPN aired a Dota 2 tournament on TV, much to the chagrin of most of its regular audience, a familiar face showed up to help ease esports’ early forays into the mainstream. During the main stage matches of The International 2015, Jeremy Lin (who was with the Charlotte Hornets at the time, but is currently playing for the Brooklyn Nets) graced the tournament’s analyst desk to provide his insights and give some context for those who were new to watching esports.

The point guard of ‘Linsanity’ fame revealed his love for Dota 2, explaining how the five-on-five nature of the game leads to an atmosphere of teamwork and competition that was not unlike what he faces when on the court.

“During the season I play a decent amount because usually after games on the road, I’m in the hotel, so I get to play every night […] People always ask me why I’m so into Dota and I always say it’s just like basketball. It’s 5-on-5, you have three types of positions. It’s the same thing here. You can tell the higher level you go, it’s all about teamwork, it’s all about guys doing their role,” Lin said in an interview during the tournament.

Lin is not the only NBA star to appear as an analyst in a major esports tournament however, the Boston Celtics star forward Gordon Hayward has also appeared in League of Legends’ League Championships Series.

After going down with a nasty injury in the first game of this year’s NBA regular season, Hayward has spent most of his time rehabbing from his injury and improving his shooting, not only with a basketball but with a sniper rifle as well.

Fortnite: Battle Royale is the hottest esports title right now, amassing a massive player base that includes many of the NBA’s biggest names. Some of the players who have caught the Fortnite bug alongside Hayward include the Detroit Pistons’ Reggie Jackson and Andre Drummond, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Steven Adams and Paul George, and the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns, among many others. Towns was even playing Fortnite with the Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons the night before he posted his career-high 56 points against the Atlanta Hawks on March 28.

Aside from having players that are avid esports fans and enthusiasts, the NBA has also been directly involved with the esports industry as well. The NBA recently launched its own esports league, the NBA 2K League, for the widely-popular NBA 2K series.

Some of the biggest personalities and organizations in the NBA have even invested into various esports teams and leagues. Los Angeles Lakers legend and current President of Basketball Operations Magic Johnson has been one of the most notable investors in Team Liquid, one of the most successful esports franchises in the world. Shaquille O’Neal, another Lakers legend, even co-owns NRG eSports, another surging esports franchise. Some teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Milwaukee Bucks, own franchises competing in the League of Legends North American Championship Series. Even Jeremy Lin even has teams bearing his name, as he is the endorser of Dota 2 squads VGJ.Thunder and VGJ.Storm.

As the esports industry continues its rapid growth into a billion-dollar industry, it’s only natural that it will attract big name organizations. The NBA, one of the most famous and influential sports leagues in the world, just might be the first of many to come. But with the NBA’s heavy involvement with the esports industry, it can only mean good things for the fans of both communities.

Soon enough, we just might have people playing on the highest level both on the court and in front of the screen.