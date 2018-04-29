A US university is offering a Fortnite scholarship

A university in the United States has become the first to form a varsity team for the massively-popular battle royale title, Fortnite: Battle Royale, by offering lucrative scholarships for the nation’s best players.

Ashland University in Ohio is no stranger to the collegiate esports programs, having already fostered teams for League of Legends, Overwatch, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and Rocket League.

“Fortnite appeals to both the core and casual gaming audience […] It facilitates an environment that allows players to get creative, innovate, and show off their mastery of their skills,” said Ashland esports head coach Josh Buchanan in a press release.

Ashland University is among the 66 colleges and universities in the U.S. that have embraced the growth of the esports industry, joining the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), scouting and recruiting talent from across the country similar to the NCAA, since its establishment in 2016.

The university’s esports programs offer scholarships of up to $4,000 to its cadre of cyber-athletes. Such an incentive goes a long way, considering that a year of tuition for an undergraduate, along with room and board, at Ashland University costs around $30,000.

In addition to providing its varsity picks with a scholarship, the university has also approved the construction of a gaming center in the campus’ library, complete with 25 high-end computers and other necessary gaming peripherals.

“We’re excited to provide this platform for gamers who want to showcase their skills in a more competitive space,” added Buchanan.

While Fortnite may enjoy global success, it is still a recent release and its competitive scene is still relatively underdeveloped, with tournaments and leagues few and far between. Ashland’s foray into competitive Fortnite may be the boost the game has been looking for.

For those interested in being a member of the USA’s first Fortnite varsity team, they can sign up here. The Missouri Baptist University, another NACE member, has also offered a Fortnite scholarship, alongside its other esports programs.