PUBG hosts first major tournament with $2M prize pool

PUBG Corp. will host its first ever tournament for Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) later this year where 20 teams from all around the world will battle it out for a prize of $2,000,000 from July 25 to July 29 in Berlin, Germany.

The tournament will be called PUBG Global Invitational 2018, which will be the first major tournament officially hosted by PUBG Corp. The participants each season will be selected via regional qualifying tournaments hosted in in different regions starting in July.

Each region will have a different number of teams for the tournament. Europe, North America, and Asia will have three teams. Russian Commonwealth, Republic of Korea, China, and Japan will have two teams. South America, Oceania, and the Middle East will only have one team.

Announcing the PUBG Global Invitational, the first esports tournament officially hosted by PUBG Corp. Berlin, Germany. July 25 – July 29. Top PUBG pro teams will face off for $2 Million in prizes. More details: https://t.co/8baAwjAGTV pic.twitter.com/6mXnittf1P — PLAY BATTLEGROUNDS (@PUBG) April 24, 2018

Two teams will be proclaimed winner, one for first-person perspective and the other one for third-person perspective.

According to Changhan Kim, CEO of PUBG Corp., the tournament is a landmark moment for the game as it will showcase the potential of the game as an esport.

“The team at PUBG Corp. is working tirelessly to ensure that the PGI 2018 exemplifies the pinnacle of PUBG competition and brings to life all of the excitement, tension and exhilaration of the highest level of PUBG play, not only to the fans attending the PGI 2018, but also those watching at home.” he said.

This is not the first time that PUBG Corp will host a tournament. Last year, they had an event called Gamescom Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds Invitational which also took place in Germany. It only had a prize pool of $350,000.

Playerunkown’s Battlegrounds is one of the first game to popularize the battle-royale genre where your goal is to be the last man standing against a hundred other players in an island. You will also start a match with no items whatsoever, forcing you to scavenge supplies and weapons while fending off other players. Aside from PUBG, Fortnite and H1Z1 King of the Hill are also famous battle-royale games that has similar mechanics, but different style and minor differences.

The genre also has found success in Twitch.tv as many people find the genre fun to watch. According to Sullygnome, a Twitch.tv stats tracker, Fortnite had a peak viewership of 800k this month while PUBG garnered 200k, with both games having more than a 100k viewers on average.

More details about the tournament will be released soon.