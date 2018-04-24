Hai retires from competitive play

League of Legends pro player Hai “Hai” Du Lam announced his retirement from competitive play to focus on streaming and creating content, following his abysmal performance for Golden Guardians in the 2018 NA LCS Spring Split.

In an official AmA (Ask me Anything) post on Reddit, Hai said that he has already left Golden Guardians and wants to pursue streaming, content creation, and being a brand ambassador.

“I realize this is hard but I’ll be doing my best to stream 40+ hours a week for the time being and focusing on doing games with five people to showcase shotcalling and help others with that.” he said in the post.

This statement came days before Golden Guardians announced that they would replace him with Son “Mickey” Young-min, a much younger and aggressive player from Team Liquid Academy. When asked about his opinion on the trade, Hai stated that Golden Guardians wanted a hyper carry mid laner, as opposed to his playstyle.

“They wanted to find a mid laner with a different style of play, someone that could “1v9” or is a giant hard carry. That’s not my playstyle.

“I’m much more of a soft carry where I try to get leads for my teammates and start good fights/initiations. Which isn’t the current meta for mid laner, a lot of the strongest champions are back line 1v9 mages (Azir, Cassio, Ryze etc).”

Hai was a very popular pro player back when he was in Cloud9, serving as the team’s shotcaller alongside Sneaky and Meteos. His team managed to participate in Worlds for three straight years before switching to FlyQuest, Cloud9’s new challenger brand. They went on to surprise everyone after a great performance in the 2017 season but failing to qualify for Worlds after losing to CLG in the 2017 Regional Finals.

He then signed with the Golden Guardians the following season, where he fell apart due to miscommunication and lack of chemistry in the team. They had the worst record in the 2018 Spring Split with 4-14 for 10th place.

This wasn’t the first time that Hai retired from competitive play. He had a wrist injury last 2015 which also forced him to early retirement. He eventually came back after one split to save Cloud9 from relegation.

You can find the full AmA reddit post here.

Photo credit: @simplyhai Instagram account