Rising from the ashes | New recruits coming in for Shanghai Dragons

By Steven Maxwell Tan

The Shanghai Dragons were in an abysmal state.

There weren’t enough ways to describe the Shanghai Dragons and their terrible 0-20 win-loss record. Along the way, coaches have been fired and players have been released. But amidst all this chaos, one couldn’t help but love this pack of underdogs. We’ve seen what they’re capable of doing, anyway; some of their highlights included matches from the Overwatch League where they were inches away from a victory, only to lose at the last second. Just like the Chicago Cubs prior to winning the 2016 World Series, one had to appreciate their efforts.

Shanghai, fortunately, is now making efforts to change their terrible luck. New signings Geguri, Fearless, Sky and Ado are hoping to give the Dragons the spark that they need.

Kim Se-Yeon, aka Geguri

Her name first came up after she was accused of using an aim cheat to help her in games. But when this was proven to be untrue, she propelled to stardom.

Many people will probably point out the fact that Se-Yeon’s the first female competitor in the league, but she prefers that to not be the focus. Geguri is considered one of the best Overwatch players in the world, leaving people wondering why she wasn’t in Overwatch League. She was supposed to debut in Stage 2 along with the other recruits, but visa issues prevented that from happening.



(Shanghai Dragons’ roster in London vs Shanghai, Stage 3)

Lee Eui Seok, aka Fearless

Lee’s from Element Mystic, which was Overwatch Contenders’ Korea team. He was the Tank Captain for the team and has shown to be quite a capable competitor in OWL vs London Spitfire.

Ado, aka Chon Gi-Hyeon

A former member of Korean team MVP Space, Ado is a flex player (one who can play more than one type of character in the game).

He Jun Jian, aka Sky

18-year-old Sky’s main characters are Ana, Zenyatta and McCree. The team’s lone Chinese recruit has also competed against the likes of Lunatic Hai (now the Seoul Dynasty) in the 2017 Seoul Cup and has shown that he can hang with the best of them.

We’re excited to welcome He “Sky” Junjian, Kim “Geguri” Seyeon, Lee “Fearless” Euiseok and Chon “Ado” Gihyeon to our #OverwatchLeague roster. #FightingForGlory #OWL2018 pic.twitter.com/ErP88CmDS6 — Shanghai Dragons (@ShanghaiDragons) February 14, 2018

Aside from signing new players, they have also announced the arrival of Rui from the Miraculous Youngsters, China’s best Overwatch team, to be the new coach.

#OWL2018 Exciting news! Coach “RUI” officially joined Shanghai Dragons! RUI has led his former team won a lot of champions in China. He also was honored as “The Best Coach” in OW annual gala. ShanghaiDragons can’t wait for more surprise with RUI’s wisdom! 🔥🐲 pic.twitter.com/xnP6WHPckG — Shanghai Dragons (@ShanghaiDragons) January 9, 2018

There’s only one question remaining now: can they get a win? There are, after all, challenges that are still present. They’ll have to deal with language barriers and Undead’s transfer to Contenders China for personal reasons.

But things are looking up. Diya looks like he will be coming back, making Shanghai’s Stage 3 starting lineup look much more interesting than in the previous stages. With all the good news for the team, we may finally see some fire in the Shanghai Dragons’ inaugural season.