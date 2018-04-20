Fate/Grand Order launched in South East Asia

The FGO Project has announced that their chart-topping mobile game, Fate/Grand Order will be expanding their English versions in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia on 19th April 2018 (JST).

Players can expect to download this popular free-to-play game from the iTunes Store and Google Play from 3pm (JST) onwards.

iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/th/app/fate-grand-order-english/id1183802626?mt=8

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.aniplex.fategrandorder.en

Success of Fate/Grand Order in Japan, America and East Asia

The English version of Fate/Grand Order was first launched in North America on June 25th 2017 on iOS and Android, following the game’s release in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The record-breaking mobile game has since accumulated more than 30 million downloads worldwide since its first release in Japan in 2015. The game has consistently topped the U.S. and Canada iTunes Store charts.

Players in South East Asia will be able to enjoy the first 5 chapters of the main story right away and can look forward to the many limited time events alongside with the rest of the North American fans.

With the expansion, the development team hopes to reach out to more players worldwide.

About Fate/Grand Order

Based on the immensely popular Fate franchise by TYPE-MOON, Fate/Grand Order is a free-toplay role-playing game developed by the FGO Project, consisting of DELiGHTWORKS, Aniplex, and Notes.

In a world where humanity’s existence is in peril, players take on the role of “Master”, with the ability to summon and command powerful familiars known as “Servants”. These “Servants” are powerful reincarnations based on historical figures such as King Arthur, Jeanne d’Arc, and Alexander the Great.

To avert the extinction of mankind, players must embark on a quest known as the “Grand Order”, where they must travel back in time to fix the space-time anomalies together with their “Servants.”

Along with TYPE-MOON’s Takashi Takeuchi and Kinoko Nasu (who are also the original creators of Fate/stay night and Fate/Zero), Fate/Grand Order features the work of numerous renowned illustrators as well as a stellar vocal cast. The main story narrative is presented in a visual novel format, and each “Servant” often has their own personal scenario which the player can explore.

Notable for its elaborate scenarios, the sheer volume of lines have made up more than a million words to keep players entertained.

While knowledge about the Fate franchise may increase one’s enjoyment in playing the game, newcomers may be glad to know that it is not necessary to be familiar with its other media (such as the animation) as Fate/Grand Order follows a new and different storyline.

“Fate/Grand Order is a tactical, turn based RPG which features several chapters that takes the players to a different notable point in human history,” says Yosuke Shiokawa, Creative Producer of the FGO Project. “Together with different seasonal events, players will be put to the test with challenging missions and quests. One of the greatest appeals of Fate/Grand Order is that it is easy to learn, but hard to master. The game requires both in-depth strategy and skill to advance the player through ever changing obstacles.“

Fate/Grand Order story summary

AD. 2017: The last era in which Magecraft still existed. Society was created by human hands, but Mages grasped the truth of the world. Magecraft is comprised of techniques from past humans that cannot be explained by science, while science encompasses the techniques of future humans that Magecraft cannot achieve.

AD. 1950: Successful creation of the Phenomenon Recording Cyber Daemon: Laplace AD. 1990: Completion of the Global Environment Model: Chaldeas AD. 1999: Completion of the Near-Future Observation Lens: Sheba AD. 2004: Completion of the Heroic Spirit Summoning System: Fate AD. 2017: Completion of the Spiritron Calculation Engine: Trismegistus

The organization has continued to churn out splendid achievements, and thanks to Chaldea, the continued history of the human race was ensured up to 100 years in the future. But then, in 2017, without warning, the future domain recorded by Sheba vanished. Calculations identified proved the extinction of humanity in 2019. The researchers of Chaldea were perplexed.

Then, Sheba detected a new abnormality, in AD. 2004, a certain provincial town in Japan. For the first time ever, a region that could not be observed appeared.

Assuming that this was the cause of humanity’s extinction, Chaldea carried out its sixth experiment, though it was still untested: Time travel into the past. They would convert Mages into Spiritrons in a forbidden ceremony and send them back in time.

By intervening in events, they would locate, identify, and destroy the space-time Singularities. They called the mission the Quest for the Holy Grail: Grand Order.

This is the title for those who would make a stand against human history, and battle fate in order to protect humanity.

About SOZO

Tapping on Japan’s diverse wealth of entertainment content, SOZO has positioned itself to be the ‘bridge’, connecting Japan to South East Asia – by showcasing quality concerts, engaging retail experiences and creating meaningful online engagement to audiences and businesses across South East Asia.