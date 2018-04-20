Paris Saint-Germain invest in Chinese Dota 2 team LGD

The esports wing of the Paris Saint-Germain Football Club has announced its new strategic partnership with one of the most successful Dota 2 franchises in China, LGD Gaming, which will now be called PSG.LGD.

Paris Saint-Germain is one of the most recognizable football clubs in the world, and is no stranger to the esports industry, having already established its own Rocket League team back in September 2017.

“Asia is a strategic region for PSG, and eSports is a part of it. We are very happy to once again be a pioneer by being the first major European football club to invest on the Dota 2 scene in China,” said Fabien Allègre, PSG Director of merchandising & diversification, in a press conference held in Shanghai, China.



LGD Gaming meanwhile is one of the juggernauts of Chinese Dota, with three teams under its banner, and has remained a household name in the top tiers of the competitive scene.

“LGD Gaming has a long history of winning on Dota 2, attending every The International tournament since they entered the scene. We’re glad to welcome them as our partners,” added Allègre.

The newly-christened PSG.LGD team is currently ranked #8 in the Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) and is poised to receive a direct invite to The International 2018 in Vancouver, Canada this coming August if they can keep up their current level of play.

“We wanted to partner with the very best around, and it felt natural to us to join our forces with one of the major franchise team in China,” said Yassine Jaada, PSG Chief Gaming Officer.

PSG.LGD roster:

Wang “Ame” Chunyu

Lu “Somnus丶M” Yao

Yang “Chalice” Shenyi

Xu “fy” Linsen (captain)

Yap Jian “xNova” Wei

This is not the first time that professional sports and the competitive Dota 2 scene has crossed paths. The two VGJ squads, VGJ.Thunder and VGJ.Storm, are the fruits of the partnership between the China Digital Culture (Group) Limited, Chinese professional e-sports club Vici Gaming and Jeremy Lin, professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets, who is the brand’s endorser and namesake. VGJ.Thunder currently sits at #7 in the DPC, while its US-based sister squad VGJ.Storm is looking to make waves in its own region.