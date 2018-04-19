$1 million prizepool NBA 2K League to premiere on Twitch

The NBA 2K League has announced its new multi-year partnership with the premier gaming streaming service, Twitch. The 2K League’s five-day inaugural tournament, Tip-Off, will kick off on May 1 and can be watched on its official Twitch channel.

The Tip-Off tournament will have a prizepool of $100,000 and will feature pool play as 4 groups of teams compete over 5 days for a chance to advance to the single-elimination playoff rounds.

“This is a groundbreaking partnership for the NBA 2K League,” said NBA 2K League Managing Director Brendan Donohue. “Twitch shares our innovative spirit and commitment to putting the gaming community first, and is the ideal home to provide our passionate 2K, NBA and esports fans around the world with the opportunity to catch all the excitement of our inaugural season.”

Following Tip-Off, a 15-week regular season will commence on May 11 with 12 weeks of matchups every Friday and Saturday, along with three weeks of other in-season tournaments. Much like the actual NBA, each team’s regular season standing will determine its seeding for the playoffs. The Top 8 teams will advance the 2-week postseason, which kicks off on August 17. They will go first through a single-elimination quarterfinals, while the semifinals and the NBA 2K League Grand Finals will each be a best-of-three series. The entire season will feature a total of almost 200 games.

The results for the in-season tournaments will have no bearing on a team’s regular season record however, but they will be used for the postseason tiebreakers.

A total of $1 million dollars will be up for grabs throughout the season, with teams competing for a playoff prize pool of $600,000, while the league champion will take home the lion’s share of $300,000.

“From video games to real games, the NBA continues to innovate around basketball when it comes to engaging with the Twitch community,” said Twitch Head of Esports Programs, Justin Dellario. This will be the NBA 2K League’s first media-rights deal, the first official esports league operated by a professional sports league in the USA.

“By partnering with Twitch for the NBA 2K League, that pioneering spirit will continue to be reflected when we elevate this latest entry to the world of competitive gaming with interactive features and our global stage,” Dellario added.