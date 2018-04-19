Mysterious Comets, Meteors signal Doom in Fortnite: Battle Royale

On April 16, the Lyrid meteor shower started raining 10 to 15 meteors an hour across skies throughout the world. When it peaks, the showers surge up to 100 meteors an hour until it passes on April 25.

For most people, such a display is a welcome sight, a beautiful dance of lights across the night sky.

In a different sky, however, a similar scene has been foreboding as much as it was beautiful.

In the virtual skies of Fortnite: Battle Royale, one of the most popular video games in the world right now, players have noticed that a comet has gradually grown more and more prominent as time passed by.

In the game, time is measured in “Battle Royale Seasons,” with each season lasting three months. Currently, Fortnite is on its third season, scheduled to end on April 30. Many of its players believe that the approaching comet will coincide with the conclusion of Season 3, much like how the asteroid that made the Chixculub Crater coincided with the extinction of the dinosaurs.

The current prevailing theory is that the comet will strike the Tilted Towers, the game’s most popular location. If Fortnite’s developers wish to make their comet as impactful as the one that killed the dinosaurs, then expect some very big changes. Aside from a massive crater, widespread destruction, and an altered topography, dramatic atmospheric and environmental changes are possible as well.

If an asteroid was arguably the biggest reasons why the dinosaurs went extinct, then what would it do in the video game world of Fortnite?

For now, no one is sure about anything, except for one thing: the comet is getting closer. Recently, meteor showers have also accompanied the approaching comet in the sky. This is because as the comet gets closer and closer, small pieces of rock and dust have been breaking off from it and colliding with the atmosphere, thus causing the meteor showers.

The dinosaurs didn’t know what hit them when the asteroid that wiped them off the face of the Earth struck. The millions of people playing Fortnite are equally powerless to stop this digital comet from raining hell on their virtual world.

For now, the best thing they can do is sit back, relax, enjoy the show, and wait for the (possibly) coming apocalypse.