China Dota2 Supermajor direct invites stir controversy

The selection of OG, Natus Vincere (Na’Vi), and Evil Geniuses (EG) among the directly invited teams for the China Dota2 Supermajor this coming June drew ire from the Dota 2 community.

OG were thought to have been ineligible to earn any Dota Pro Circuit (DPC) points after they released Roman ‘Resolut1on’ Fominok from their lineup on March 17, more than a month after the final roster lock before The International 2018. The squad has struggled after releasing their former carry player, only managing to place 15th-14th in the Dota 2 Asia Championships (DAC) last April 7, where their coach, Sébastien ‘7ckngmad’ Debs, played as a stand-in.

Many questioned the invites for EG and Na’Vi as well, as both teams are outside of the Top 8 in the DPC and have also been slumping as of late. EG flamed out at 7th-8th in the DAC, while Na’Vi failed to get past the DAC CIS Qualifiers and only placed 5th-6th in the StarLadder Invitation Season 5 last April 15.

According to an announcement from Perfect World, one of the tournament’s organizers, on their official Weibo, the selections were made before the DAC. At that time, both EG and Na’Vi were in the Top 8, while OG was at 10th, although they dropped out once their roster changes took place.

Optic Gaming captain Peter ‘ppd’ Dager took to Twitter to air his frustrations over the controversial invites:

Only fitting that this DPC system embarrasses itself by ending with PGL/Perfect World inviting both @ evilgeniuses who lost their last 2 NA qualifiers and @ OGesports to the last and highest value major. OG isn’t even eligible for DPC points. Very disappointing…

EG manager and COO Philip Aram meanwhile justified his squad’s invitation by saying they were qualified around the time the invites would have been decided:

We were invited to PGL and B-ham after winning GESC when we were 7th in the DPC. Announcements lag invites in most cases by 6-10 weeks. EG qualified for the first 3 majors. We were only invited to 16 team events when we were in the top 8. We have had 5 300pt minor invites.

OG and Na’Vi have yet to release a statement on the matter.