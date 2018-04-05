Singapore win Esports gold at FIFA Tournament

Team Flash is Asia’s champion at the biggest FIFA Esports tournament of 2018, securing Singapore her first win on the international stage against crowd favourites Korea, China and Thailand.

They earned USD$108,000 (~SGD$141,000) in full cash for taking home gold.

The three-man Singaporean FIFA team from Team Flash defeated Thailand’s home team at the finals of the EA Champions Cup (EACC) in Bangkok to clinch Singapore’s first international gold medal for FIFA Esports.

With Esports set to be added as an official medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games in China and a demonstration sport this year, Team Flash and Singapore have cemented themselves as the best FIFA team in Asia.

For finishing as champion, Team Flash will also represent Singapore at the FIFA E-World cup in June 2018 – which will have a minimum prize pool of at least US$300,000.

Team Singapore was represented by Amraan Gani “Amraan” Musa Bakar, 23, Joseph “Zarate” Yeo, 24 and China’s FIFA Esports player of the year, Si Jun “WeyuwenC” Li, 26.

The tournament saw a total of 7 participating countries from Korea, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Singapore.

With new rules this season allowing one foreign player in each team, Team Flash enlisted the services of the talented China prodigy Li Si Jun – with Joseph and Amraan taking up the two home-grown spots in Singapore’s squad.

On Day 1, Team Flash lost to team Malaysia (Fire Dragoon) in the first round but bounced back quickly to progress to the knockout rounds. In quarter-finals, Singapore took down Indonesia (BOOM.ID) and China (Lyon.EDG) in quick succession – booking their spot in the Grand Finals against Thailand who had earlier upset defending champion Adidas X from Korea.

Team Flash finished with a convincing 3-0 win against Thailand in the grand finals, but the semi-finals against China was the closest with a 3-2 score with Amraan winning via penalties.

“It felt surreal winning the entire tournament for Singapore. We always believed in each other and that we could go far internationally. With success in this competition, it shows that Singapore can challenge the best in the world.” said Amraan after the win.

Singapore’s previous best-placed finish in international FIFA esports was in December 2016, winning 3rd place and USD$60,000 at that year’s EACC tournament.