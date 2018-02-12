Kelazhur claims third, Scarlett left with fourth

In the last game for Kelazhur and Scarlett at the WESG 2017 Americas Finals third place and $4,000 were up for grabs and it was the former who emerged with the spoils.

Both players met previously in the group stage and Kelazhur won that match 2:0.

That trend continued as Scarlett was helpless against terran split push. She lost three maps in a row and finished in fourth place, taking home $2,500.

Kelazhur earned third place and $4,000.

Both players will represent their countries at the WESG 2017 Grand Final.