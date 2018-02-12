Team Canada win WESG Americas Finals

Team Canada won over Team Leviathan(Men of Pauses) in a match for the champion’s title of the WESG 2017 Americas Finals in Dota 2.

The Canadian five outscored the rival in the first game, moving one step closer to the ultimate triumph.

Team Leviathan managed to win the following map, but Canada’s aggression was too strong for ixmike88’s squad to fight with and they lost the third, decisive game. Team Canada became the champions of the WESG 2017 Dota 2 Americas Finals in NA-division.

Team Canada secure the first line at the WESG 2017 Dota 2 Americas Finals in NA-division and is granted a prize pool of $20,000. Team Leviathan finish the second and earn $10,000.

In the third place decider game between Team USA and PLAY 4 FUN Team USA got a technical defeat, granting PLAY 4 FUN 3rd place. Team USA secured the 4th place.

Final standings:

1st place: Team Canada — $20 000 + slot in GF

2nd place: Team Leviathan(Men of Pauses) — $10 000 + slot in GF

3rd place: PLAY 4 FUN — $5 000 + slot in GF

4th place: Team USA — $2 500 + slot in GF