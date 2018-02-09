Classic sports video games that induce thumb blisters

Sports-themed computer games today are already complex in terms of over-all look and feel that it is getting much closer to reality with series such as FIFA, PES and NBA 2K.

But let’s get back into the days when computer games were still relatively simple. Since this is FOX Sports, we stick to classic sports-themed games that definitely brings back those simple, fun days in front of the TV and console.

What makes them more fun was they induce thumb blisters — the closest thing a gamer then could get to simulating an actual injury in real sports!

We won’t waste your time now, so let’s get into it.

Here are the five FUN sports games that will definitely give you thumb blisters:

1. Track and Field (Konami – NES)

Alternating buttons, correct timing and precise aim at a time when in-game physics are still very much limited, mainly the method of doing well is pressing the buttons as fast as you can.

A newbie who is one-hour well into this game will definitely enjoy but will also start to feel the strain on his hands and thumbs.

Definitely a time for rest and recovery is required!

2. Ice Hockey (Nintendo – NES)

The game’s objective is simple: Score more points than your opponent!

How you’re gonna do it? Dominate the possession, jostle and ‘fight’ for the puck.

Easier said than done, as doing it in your not so ergonomic game pad will really get your hands punished. And if you still don’t get blisters, then you’re “Iron Thumbs”!

3. Double Dribble (Konami – NES)

This basketball game has a very tricky control behavior. Physics are limited, but in spite of that, it still has loads of fun!

Especially when going for a dunk, you never know if it will go in or not! So just to increase your chance to slam it home, hit the buttons repeatedly until you finally get that glorious reverse jam (we don’t even know if that method really helps)!

Basketball – a game with high risk for sore or torn knee-ligaments?

Nah, more like a game to give sore thumbs and busted thumb ligaments! As long as it’s Double Dribble.

4. Tag Team Pro Wrestling (Technos Japan – NES)

Wrestling… OH YEAH!

The principle here is: No pain, no gain!

With a career mode that seems to go on forever and with no save function, you have to be always at your A-game to go to the top of the pro-wrestling circuit.

The price to pay? Ripped thumb skin! Rip it!!!

5. Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out!! (Nintendo – NES)

Probably the most iconic of the bunch, this is the crème de la crème of combat sports video games then.

But it’s no cakewalk.

You play as a true underdog of the sport as you manage the way from the bottom of the boxing world rankings to the top of the pile.

Waiting at the summit – Mike Tyson.

You get to him with your hands almost well-spent then you fight a beast who, in just a few solid swings, would put your character unconscious. It’s definitely the most “odds-against” proposition.

Winning this game is all-glory that is much more significant than Rocky!

Even Mike Tyson himself (already with a cheat code) can’t beat himself!!!

Definitely two thumbs bust!!

So there they are, 5 sports video games that will really put your thumbs and the rst of your hands to the limit.

If you get a chance to play any one of these, go ahead and give it a try!

Prepare your band-aids.