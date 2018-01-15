FIFA 18: Enter the Virtuelle Bundesliga SEA Qualifier!

eGG Network and FOX Sports Asia are calling for the top FIFA 18 players in the region to compete in the Virtuelle Bundesliga South East Asia Qualifier.

The champion will get the chance of a lifetime to represent South East Asia to compete with the world’s best FIFA 18 players at the finals in Germany.

Register today at egg.network/foxsports as slots are limited to only 256 players. The qualifiers will be held at Battle Arena, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia on 10 – 11 February 2018.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Virtuelle Bundesliga SEA Qualifier is open to all FIFA 18 players on PlayStation 4 platform residing in South East Asia.

• Registration is open to 256 individuals residing in ASEAN countries from now till 31st January 2018. Successful registrants will be notified latest by 5th February. 8 seeded players will be invited to the Main Event where they will meet the top 8 from the open qualifier in the playoffs.

• Players will only be allowed to use Bundesliga teams and players during the tournament. FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) will be used for the grand finals in Germany. More tournament details at egg.network/foxsports.

• Participants will receive exclusive Bundesliga merchandise, while the top 4 players will take home a share of the MYR6,000.

• Selected matches will be broadcasted live on eGG Network.

• The qualifier will be held at Battle Arena, Petaling Jaya, Malaysia’s latest premium esports arena, on 10 – 11 February 2018.

Registration is FREE and open from now till 31st January 2018 at egg.network/foxsports.

Follow eGG Network on Facebook for the latest updates for the Virtuelle Bundesliga South East Asia Qualifier.