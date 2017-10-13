Meet… Team Chaos Theory’s Avik

Haaave you met the big brother of Chaos Theory’s Overwatch team, Vikash “Avik” Singh?

It’s hard to be a pioneer. Especially in a field as young as esports.

Which is why the news of Singapore’s first professional esports team, Chaos Theory seems like a particularly sweet victory.

Comprising of two teams, Chaos Theory currently has a dedicated Overwatch team and an all-female League of Legends (formerly known as Battle Bunnies).

Besides specialist game and strategy coaching, all Chaos Theory members enjoy full employment benefits – pension fund contribution, healthcare coverage and perks from sponsors such as Foodpanda, Corsair and more.

Founder Drew Holt-Kentwell, esports veteran and former Head of Global Esports at Razer, outlines his vision to “establish new professional standards for the industry and change the way esports teams in South-east Asia are seen and run.”

And already Chaos Theory’s Overwatch team has reaped the benefits.

The team was recently crowned champions at the JOM Main Online tournament in Malaysia, all without losing a single game!

Consisting of Muhammed “Ajen” Nazryn, Haikail “Cup” Ong, Jian Sheng “Sindrax” Ng and Alston “Jervis” How, the team of six is rounded up by gaming veterans Keith “Patootie” Yeo and Vikash “Avik” Singh – both seasoned by years of competitive Blackshot and Point Blank gaming.

Being the designated “big brother” of the team, we catch up with Vikash “Avik” Singh to learn more about him and his Overwatch mates.

Earliest video game memory?

My earliest memory of gaming came from the first-person shooter(FPS) Blackshot. I didn’t own a computer until quite late into my childhood, which would explain my late entry into the video game scene.

Blackshot was the place where I met so many people who would eventually become my close friends; even up until now. It was also the game that ignited my passion to compete.

Team origin story?

I met two of my teammates, Ajen and Slyness, from Blackshot, in 2011. Following that, I met our now ex-captain L0Y in another popular FPS called Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO).

Together with L0Y, we formed this Overwatch team which was previously known as Orion. Even though my group of friends and I didn’t share a common interest in CS:GO, we still wanted to compete together as a team.

When Overwatch came out, we knew we found our fresh start. The rest of the members, Jervis, Cup, and Sindrax, I met whilst playing Overwatch. And the rest is history.

Casual gamer and a professional one; what’s the difference?

The biggest difference would be commitment to the game. Commitment translates to not just playing the game, but studying the game as well.

As professional players, we often analyse video-on-demand (VOD) of not just our own gameplay, but that of other established professional teams as well. Hours are spent coming up with strategies that not only improve individual plays, but team plays as well.

There is also stress and pressure to do our brand proud. Being professionals, we also have to learn to separate our personal feelings from work when discussing about team issues.

Describe your daily training regime.

We put in work six days a week, eight hours a day.

Four or five out of the six days that we train, we organise scrims (practice games) against other competitive teams. However, we do allow flexibility with training times as we have members who are currently still in school.

Players are also reminded to stay healthy; both mentally and physically.

What do you enjoy most about being a professional gamer?

Being a professional gamer has given me the avenue to express my competitiveness full-time.

I have been fortunate to have been given the title of “professional gamer” in Singapore. This is important to me, as I would like to help grow the professional gaming scene here.

I believe that we can achieve this dream, but only if we band together as gamers.

Most common misconception about being a professional gamer?

Not many people understand the risk, time, and effort we make to make this step towards professional gaming. The hours we spend training to improve our mechanical skills is most commonly mistaken as being lazy in front of the computer.

This is the dream for us hardcore gamers, to become professional players – a dream that although is unrealistic to some, is very much real to us. I am very thankful to Chaos Theory for giving us the opportunity to realise our dreams.

Proudest gaming achievement to date?

Passing the trials and being signed by Chaos Theory as the first professional gaming team in Singapore.

Pre-game ritual?

We will usually have a team meeting before the match to remind each other to do our best, followed by an awkward mini cheer. (Laughs)

Craziest Chaos Theory gaming experience?

This happened about a year ago. My team entered a tournament where we were the underdogs. Despite that, we managed to defeat the favourites of the competition. These favourites also happened to be our role models in the game for our region.

In the end, we finished first runner-up and that’s where we made a name for ourselves.

The big brother and clown of your team?

Being the oldest, I would have to say that I am the big brother.

The clown of the squad would have to be Jervissss, our youngest member, who enjoys making annoying noises you never knew were possible with the human mouth. He can also contort his face into a variety of silly forms.

If you could slap, sleep and marry any video game characters, who will they be?

Slap Widowmaker, sleep with Mercy, marry Mei.

Favourite video game character?

Handsome Jack from Borderlands 2

Gaming idol?

Fallen from SK Gaming; for his influence and sacrifices made for the CS:GO community in his country.

How do you all bond as a team outside of training?

Being gamers, we bond by playing even more games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG).

We occasionally having outings and are planning for a BBQ soon.

Chaos Theory’s favourite supper spot?

McDonald’s

Any advice for aspiring esports athletes?

Never stop chasing your dreams. Wherever you go, go with all your heart. As long as you put in hard work and dedication, you’re on your way there.

Most importantly, don’t neglect your family and friends along the way. They were there for you; don’t leave them behind.