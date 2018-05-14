Hummels expects to be fit for DFB-Pokal final

FC Bayern München defender Mats Hummels believes he will be ready to play in the DFB-Pokal final after an injury scare cast doubt over his fitness.

The centre-back suffered a foot injury in the 4-1 defeat to VfB Stuttgart on the last day of the Bundesliga season, which resulted in him leaving the pitch in the 86th minute.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund captain has revealed that the injury was not serious and that he expects to be match-fit for the cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

“Good news: the foot is not seriously injured and I am/we are looking forward to playing much better at the cup final next week,” Hummels posted on Twitter.

The Bundesliga champions are looking to complete a domestic double by clinching the DFB-Pokal against their next manager Niko Kovac, who takes over at Die Roten at the end of the season.