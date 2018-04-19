Muller and Co. laud Ulreich

Thomas Muller has heaped praise on FC Bayern München goalkeeper Sven Ulreich for his heroics in the 6-2 DFB-Pokal win over Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

While Muller was named Man of the Match for his hat-trick, the striker turned his focus to saluting Ulreich for his performance between the poles, that helped Bayern reach the final of the competition, where they will face Eintracht Frankfurt.

Muller was especially complimentary of the save Ulreich made to deny Karim Bellarabi from finding what would have been a vital equaliser for Leverkusen.

Speaking after the game, Muller told the official Bundesliga website: "We can’t forget Ulle."

On the Bellarabi save, he added: "Wow, super reaction. He does things that you don’t find in the goalkeeping coaching manual but keep us in games. We can only thank him for that.”

Coach Jupp Heynckes also lauded his goalkeeper, when he said: "There were numerous occasions where Sven Ulreich denied them. For me, he’s outstanding.

Ulreich, meanwhile, was delighted to have help Bayern earn their cup final place.

He added: "I’m glad I could help the team. We really wanted to get to the final. We’re looking forward to the trip to Berlin. It’s one of German football’s greatest experiences.” He did not want to discuss anything else."