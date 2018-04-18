Herrlich annoyed by Bayern mauling

Bayer 04 Leverkusen head coach Heiko Herrlich admits the 6-2 thrashing at the hands of FC Bayern München in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals on Tuesday hurts his team.

Lars Bender and Leon Bailey scored consolation goals for the hosts while Thomas Muller netted a hat-trick, Robert Lewandowski bagged a brace and Thiago Alcantara also found the back of the net for Die Roten to book their place in the final.

Herrlich believes it could have turned out differently if Leverkusen were able to stay on level terms in the first 10 minutes, instead of letting in two Lewandowski goals, but admits Bayern were simply too strong.

“Of course it’s unfortunate to be two down after eight minutes. The team still displayed commitment, and we soon created big chances. We tried to keep on fighting and play football,” he told the club’s official website.

“It was a good and evenly-balanced match until half-time. Then we transformed and were a bit more open. Things would have gone differently if we had used out first few chances. Bayern then made it 3-1 and we conceded three goals in succession.

“They really smashed us today, it hurts, it annoys me. Bayern have the quality, they were very efficient. They became ecstatic, it’s impressive that they don’t ease off. They have this hunger, this greed.”