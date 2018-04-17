Vidal to miss key clashes for Bayern

FC Bayern München coach Jupp Heynckes expects Arturo Vidal to be sidelined “for a while”, meaning he will miss the DFB-Pokal and UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The 30-year-old Chilean international midfielder returned to training on Sunday, having been out of action with a knee injury.

But the former Juventus man broke down, and now needs surgery.

He will play no part in the German Cup clash with Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Tuesday and should also miss Wednesday first leg with Real Madrid.

Speaking to the club’s official website, Heynckes said: “He slipped and went down. I’ve just spoken to (team) doctor (Hans-Wilhelm) Muller-Wohlfahrt on the phone. He’s had an MRI scan. Arturo has a loose body in his knee. That’s preventing him stretching.

“He’s already on his way to Augsburg. He needs keyhole surgery on his knee. Arturo will definitely be out of action for a while.”