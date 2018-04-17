Herrlich: Semi-final against Bayern is ‘life and death’

Bayer 04 Leverkusen manager Heiko Herrlich is determined to cause an upset against FC Bayern München in the DFB-Pokal semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Bayern was recently crowned Bundesliga champions for the sixth consecutive season, but Herrlich is confident that his side can get past the German giants, who are also in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

“It’s about life and death this time,” Herrlich told his pre-match press conference.

“Nobody will be dead on the pitch, but you die in a sporting sense. And we’d like to live on for a few more weeks and go to the final.”

When asked about his opposite number at Bayern, Herrlich added: “Jupp [Heynckes] is a role model for us all. It’s incredible what he has achieved.

“But we can’t take this into consideration [on Tuesday]. He will understand it. If he were to win the Bundesliga and the Champions League, he’d still have a successful season.”

Leverkusen has been revitalised by Herrlich this season. He has led them to third position in the Bundesliga standings, after finishing in 12th last season. However, Die Roten beat Die Werkself 3-1 home and away in the Bundesliga this campaign.