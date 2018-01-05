Cricket legend MS Dhoni to launch academy in Singapore

Global cricket icon Mahendra Singh Dhoni will launch the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Singapore on January 20.

Dhoni has one of the best records as captain of India, having won International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies in all formats of the game: World Cup in 2011, World T20 in 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.

He also led India in 331 international games, the most by any captain and was unsurpassed in his ability to read the game while possessing enormous wicket-keeping and batting skill set.

Dhoni now aims to promote grassroots-level cricket development across the globe his Singapore academy will be the second of its kind outside of India.

Based at St. Patrick’s School on East Coast Road, the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy will give children and adults the opportunity to learn from some of the best in the game.

As MSD says, form is just a state of mind and your confidence.

A picture of a young aspiring cricketer at the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy in Dubai @pacific_club#FridayFeeling #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/W1Yi1BWLEr — TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni (@imDhoni_fc) January 5, 2018

“Sports should be an essential driver for the development of a child’s character,” said Dhoni.

“Apart from being fit, you can learn leadership and other important aspects of life via sports.

“Every kid should play an outdoor sport. MS Dhoni Cricket Academy is not only about producing cricket talent but our academy’s vision is to guide a kid to become a champion in life via sports.

The academy will follow a structured curriculum developed by Dhoni while famous Singapore cricket names Chetan Suryavanshi, Chaminda Ruwan and Diviya GK will work with Dhoni to implement his curriculum.

Dhoni’s Singapore academy is set to be just the beginning as the 36-year-old will work with Academia7 and Aarka Sports to establish a further 12 academies in Asia.

Registration for the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy started in December and, to date, more than 200 children have signed up with the academy.

Dhoni will be in Singapore on January 20 to officiate the opening ceremony and meet with students who have signed up to the academy.

Furthermore, he will also participate at an event called “In Conversation with MS Dhoni”, where fans will get the opportunity to meet him and hear about his journey in becoming one of the greatest sportsmen in the subcontinent.