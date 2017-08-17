T20 Global League bumps up squad count

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have confirmed that the T20 Global League squad numbers have been increased.

Five (5) international players (includes Kolpak players) will now be allowed in each T20 Global League team squad, increased from the previously stipulated maximum of four (4) international players in each squad. Consequently, the squad size will be increased from 17 to 18 to ensure domestic players aren’t prejudiced as a result of the increase.

Ahead of the player draft set to take place on 26 and 27 August in Cape Town, the increase in players will help in managing the workload of the international players and any possible injuries over the six-week tournament period.

The current on-field regulations require a minimum of three international players must be selected and a maximum of four be on the field of play at any one time. The increase to five international players per squad would not change the maximum of four international players allowed to play at any one time.

The South African Cricketer’s Association (SACA) and all Franchise Owners have expressed support at the increase in the squad of players.

The player draft is scheduled for 26 and 27 August, with almost 400 players from 10 countries confirming their interest.