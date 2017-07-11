Taylor calls for compromise in pay dispute

Cricket Australia (CA) board director Mark Taylor has called for a compromise in the ongoing pay dispute between the game's governing body and the players.

Taylor, who is also a former captain of the national side, is the first senior figure from the board to speak publicly about the money saga between CA and the Australia Players Association.

The dispute threatens the Aussies' international commitments, with a Test series in Bangladesh scheduled for September.

More than 200 Australian players, including big names such as Steve Smith and David Warner, are currently unemployed after their contracts expired at the end of last month and they refused to sign new deals which states that domestic players will get less of the revenue.

The pay war has already seen an Australia A tour to South Africa being cancelled but Taylor is confident a resolution will be reached soon.

At a Nine Network event, Taylor said: "I think there's got to be compromise on both sides, I really believe that. I think at any negotiation you give and you take.

"I think when you get to that situation, which I hope we are getting very close to now, then you get close to a resolution. I'm confident there will be a resolution soon.

"I don't know when but I just hope both sides keep working hard at it. I think everyone has probably read and heard enough about things that don't involve people scoring runs and taking wickets, me included, and I think that [the cricket] is what we all want to see.

"That includes sponsors, TV networks, past players, commentators, and I think the quicker we get to that situation the better for the game."