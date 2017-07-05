Lord’s fairytale awaits Elgar

Opening batsman Dean Elgar will become the Proteas 12th Test captain since readmission when he leads South Africa against England at Lord's.

Elgar has described the experience as a dream come true and the experience has left him buzzing.

The fact that his reign will likely only be for a single Test has not diminished Elgar's enthusiasm.

Speaking to Sky Sports Elgar said: "It's a bit of a fairy-tale start. It's only one game, but it's still a dream come true for me and I cannot wait for tomorrow.

"As a team we've cracked on really well, we know what we have to do. We're quite mature as a unit with a lot of older guys around who rally around, and we've had good prep.

"The team is in a good space and I'm looking forward to the challenge."

The stand-in skipper conceded that the absence of regular captain Faf du Plessis is a big blow to the Proteas.

The left-hander hopes, however that someone else will take up the challenge and bring runs to the middle-order.

He went on: "[Faf] has been a massive part of our Test cricket since last year.

"As a leader he's right up there and he's done some brilliant things this last year. He's going to be missed but it's an opportunity for someone else to come in and fill that role."

Elgar feels that England may be ripe for the picking with a new skipper and changes to the batting lineup and bowling personnel.

He added: "I think they've got their own insecurities within their team. And with new leadership, everyone's asking Root what his captaincy is to going to be like. I see it as a good time for us to make a dent in this series.

"They have a few new faces within their batting line-up, and few injury concerns that they're aware of. But it's going to be a tough series."