CSA welcomes changes made by ICC

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has welcomed the widespread and significant changes made to the constitution of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as well as the revised financial model for all member countries.

"We are very pleased that the ICC have accepted a new model for doing business that is in line with accepted standards of Corporate Governance and this will benefit the growth of the game globally," commented CSA President, Chris Nenzani.

"What was particularly important is the fact that all the changes were accepted unanimously by members and this show of unity is very pleasing.

"There is also a much better model in terms of the share of finances to ICC members.

"I also wish to take this opportunity to thank Mr Shashank Manohar for the amazing work done over the past while and to congratulate Imran Khwaja on his election as the ICC Deputy Chairman."

Cricket South Africa played a lead role in challenging the previous ICC resolutions that had concentrated power and money in the hands of a few and had been working towards a more acceptable model for governance and revenue sharing.

"Compared to where we were a few years ago, the recent changes at ICC level have been very pleasing and it is now up to our chief executives to put in place a new international cricket structure that will ensure the sustainability of all three formats at international level.

"On behalf of all South African cricketer stakeholders and fans I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Afghanistan and Ireland as Full Members," he concluded.