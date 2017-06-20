Malan hoping to make England debut against SA

Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan hopes he will get a chance to make his debut for England in the three-match T20I series against South Africa starting at the Rose Bowl on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old Malan was also called up to the national squad a year ago for a T20 game against Sri Lanka but did not make it onto the park.

Malan, who was born in England but grew up in South Africa and went to school in Cape Town, admits he never thought he would get another chance to play international cricket again.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Malan said: "It's always a great honour (to be called up), and I hope I can get a chance this time.

"It was fantastic to get the news. It's hard to describe the feeling you get when you get a call you're not expecting saying you're part of an international squad.

"My ambition, my dream is to play for England. So I hope I can get the cap this time.

"I definitely thought I'd missed the boat – being involved, not playing, and then not being involved in anything after that."

The second T20I will be played on Friday at Taunton while the third and final game of the series is on Sunday in Cardiff.