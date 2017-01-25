Kohli not scared of Mills

India skipper Virat Kohli is completely unfazed by the prospect of facing rapid left-arm seamer Tymal Mills in the T20Is against England.

Kohli admitted to having seen little of the Sussex quick but has said that pace alone is not enough to intimidate him.

The skipper told a press conference: "I haven't seen much of him but I have played 90 mph before in my career.

"They have brought him (Mills) as a T20 specialist, he might have a set of skills which is required for this format. I can maybe comment on him after the second game having played him a bit. But 90 mph is not a problem at all. I think I have faced enough 90mph bowlers till now."

While Kohli readily praised the current group of English limited overs players he feels they aren't attractive prospects for teams in the IPL given that they are seldom available for the entire tournament.

Kohli added: "There is no doubt about the talent that is available in the English team. As you mention the small window has always been an issue (in IPL). Not many teams want to spend money on players who are not available for the whole of IPL.

"You rather prefer to have a guy who lasts the whole tournament and gives you that extra balance. That is my point of view. Teams might think differently."

India host England in the first of three Twenty20 internationals at Kanpur's Green Park on January 26.