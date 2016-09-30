Pacey Black Caps draw first blood in Kolkata

India reached stumps on day one of the second Test in Kolkata on 239 for seven, thanks only to big half tons from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

New Zealand paceman Matt Henry bagged three wickets for the Black Caps, who dominated the day, aside from the aforementioned century stand.

India were on 46 for three when Rahane and Pujara joined forces before lunch, as Eden Gardens proved trickier to bat on than expected, and the fast bowlers used the grassy deck well.

Henry bagged Shikhar Dhawan and Murali Vijay for single figures, before Virat Kohli was removed by Trent Boult for nine.

Pujara and Rahane then batted for nearly 48 overs at a plodding pace, putting a premium on their wickets ahead of many runs. Pujara's 50 came off 146 balls, while Rahane's came off 100.

The pair were split up after tea though, when Pujara again fell short of a long-awaited century. He was out for 87 to paceman Neil Wagner.

Spinner Jeetan Patel, back in the Kiwi side for the first time in three years, then struck two quick blows to remove Rohit Sharma for two and Rahane for 77, leaving the hosts on 200 for six.

Ravi Ashwin hit a cameo 26 before being trapped LBW by Henry just before the close, inking the day as New Zealand's in the record books.