India dominate day four in Kanpur

Having competed really well in the opening exchanges of the first Test against India, New Zealand seemed to crumble as the pressure and deteriorating wicket became too much for the visitors.

India resumed on 159 for 1 and would move to 377 for 5 before Virat Kohli opted to declare.

New Zealand picked up three Indian wickets before lunch, as they worked out overnight batsmen Murali Vijay (76) and Cheteshwar Pujara (78) and picked up the prize wicket of Kohli for just 18 runs.

Ajinkya Rahane fell to a well-taken slip catch off the bowling of Mitchell Santner with Ross Taylor doing brilliantly to hold on to send the India vice-captain back to the dressing room.

India were 277 for 5 when Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja came together and put on a quick-fire hundred partnership before the skipper thought enough runs were on the board and brought an end to the innings.

Jadeja was allowed to reach his second Test fifty before the declaration while Sharma ended on 68 not out.

The pick of the Black Caps bowlers was Santner who picked up 2 for 79 while his spin bowling partner Ish Sodhi managed to get 2 for 99.

India then opened the bowling with Ravichandran Ashwin and with the ball now doing tricks off the Green Park pitch, the spin king tore New Zealand's top-order apart.

Ashwin got both Black Caps openers in the fourth over of the innings, Martin Gutpill tried to execute a sweep but succeeded only in getting an inside edge onto his pads which looped up to silly point, before Tom Latham was trapped leg before after playing for spin that wasn't there.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson made 25 before Ashwin got him with a beauty of a delivery that turned quickly of the track thudding into his pads and the umpire raised his finger.

Ross Taylor committed a basic error as he was run out after failing to ground his bat despite making his ground as Umesh Yadav's throw hit the stumps directly.

Luke Ronchi and Santner were left to try and hold on until the close, the pair saw out the final hour to take New Zealand to 93 for 4 at the close.

The Black Caps will have to keep their six wickets intact on the final day to save the Test.