Coulter-Nile out of Sri Lanka tour

Australia fast bowler, Nathan Coulter-Nile, has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour of Sri Lanka with a lower back injury.

Coulter-Nile has not featured in any of the international matches on the current tour, with Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc carrying the pace attack.

Bupa support team Physiotherapist David Beakley said: “Nathan had been experiencing a gradual increase in lower back pain which is now preventing him from bowling at match intensity.

“He will now return to Perth for further investigation which will determine the extent of the injury and possible return to play timelines.

Coulter-Nile will not be replaced in the one-day squad as the National Selection Panel are comfortable with the cover that Victorian pace-bowlers John Hastings and Scott Boland provide. Both players are currently travelling with the one-day squad preparing for the T20 International matches.