Zaheer would consider bowling coach role

Former India fast bowler, Zaheer Khan, has said that he would consider the post of India's bowling coach, should the BCCI offer him the role.

The bowling coach role is vacant at the moment after the board opted not to renew Bharath Arun’s contract, although it remains unclear if former bowler and head coach, Anil Kumble will require a specialist assistant in this department.

The former quick has said that he has his hands full at the moment, though, and is still keen to continue playing in the IPL for another season.

Zaheer told the media at a promotional event for the Tamil Naidu Premier league: “Right now I am focused on what I have it on my plate, like playing the next season of the IPL. I am also spending a lot of energy on my business venture – a fitness chain. Those things are keeping me busy. But I am open to different roles."

The paceman insists that when it comes to coaching experience is vital: “It doesn’t matter whether the coach is a former bowler or batsman. All that counts is experience."

Speaking about India's current seam options, Zaheer offered praise for seamer, Mohammed Shami, whom he believes can lead the attack: “It’s good to see him getting his confidence back. He was away for 8-9 months due to injury and it took a little longer for recovery. And I have always endorsed the idea of playing more matches.

“It’s good for the bowlers, as they need to find a rhythm.”

When asked about T20 cricket, Zaheer opined that in the games shortest format it is bowlers who are the game changers, not batsmen: “There are a lot of tactical inputs required on the field from a bowler. I believe bowlers are the game changers in T20.

“Someone like Mitchell Starc has proved it time and again. Something that never goes wrong in death overs is a good Yorker.”