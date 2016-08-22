Dockrell recalled to Ireland squad

Ireland Slow left-arm bowler, George Dockrell has been recalled to the national team squad for the visit to South Africa and the ICC InterContinental Cup clash against Hong Kong.

The 24-year-old replaces Stuart Poynter for the Hong Kong clash but Poyntner joins the left-armer in the squad for the ODI's in South Africa against the hosts and Australia.

Head of Selectors Alan Lewis said: "With the InterContinental Cup game against Hong Kong it gave the selectors an opportunity to continue to focus on the formula that has brought success so far in the competition,

"It's a format which we have excelled in over the years, winning it four times. We've named what we feel is a well-balanced squad which will give William (Porterfield) plenty of options as we seek out another victory,

"We've opted for an extra spinner in George who has produced some of his best cricket over the past six years in this competition. Also we felt that the pitches in late August/early September are likely to offer assistance to the slow bowlers as the game progresses."

Dockrell may only be 24 but he has already taken 218 wickets in 146 matches for Ireland.

Ireland have a 100% record in the Intercontinental Cup so far, and are just one point behind log leaders Afghanistan.

Dockrell is the only change to the sqaud that lost to Pakistan with Lewis firmly believing in the quality of the players: "While this week's performance was disappointing, we feel this group of players deserve another opportunity,

"These games will certain provide us with a stern challenge but I'm certain the squad will respond positively."

Cricket Ireland will announce the squad for the two T20 internationals against Hong Kong on Tuesday.

Intercontinental Cup Squad – at Stormont, August 30-September 2.

William Porterfield (Captain) (Warwickshire) , John Anderson (Merrion/Leinster Lightning), Peter Chase (Malahide/Leinster Lightning), George Dockrell (Leinster/Leinster Lightning), Ed Joyce(Sussex), Tim Murtagh (Middlesex), Andrew McBrine (Donemana/NW Warriors), Barry McCarthy (Durham), Kevin O’Brien (Railway Union/Leinster Lightning), Niall O’Brien (Leicestershire), Paul Stirling (Middlesex), Gary Wilson (Surrey/Northern Knights), Craig Young (Bready/NW Warriors)

ODI SQUAD – At Benoni, September 25 and 27

William Porterfield (Captain) (Warwickshire) , John Anderson (Merrion/Leinster Lightning), Peter Chase (Malahide/Leinster Lightning), George Dockrell (Leinster/Leinster Lightning), Ed Joyce(Sussex), Tim Murtagh (Middlesex), Andrew McBrine (Donemana/NW Warriors), Barry McCarthy (Durham), Kevin O’Brien (Railway Union/Leinster Lightning), Niall O’Brien (Leicestershire), Stuart Poynter (Durham), Paul Stirling (Middlesex), Gary Wilson (Surrey/Northern Knights), Craig Young (Bready/NW Warriors)