Anderson a doubt for Pakistan Lord’s Test

Pakistan's batsmen could have a slight reprieve come the first Test at Lord's on 14 July, with England paceman James Anderson a major doubt after picking up a stress fracture in his shoulder blade.

Anderson, who has become more injury-prone over the past few months, has three weeks to recover for the first Test, and will miss two County Championship games for Lancashire in the race to recovery.

The ECB said in a statement: "Due to the nature on the injury, Jimmy's availability for the Pakistan Test series, commencing on July 14, will be determined following ongoing management and review by both the ECB and Lancashire's medical teams."

If Anderson does not play, the spotlight could fall on any one of Steve Finn, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, or uncapped Jake Ball.

The match is notable for being the return Test for Pakistan paceman Mohammad Amir, who was banned for five years after being found guilty of spot fixing in 2010, during a Test against England at this ground.