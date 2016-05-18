Supergiants win via D/L in Visakhapatna

In Tuesday night’s crucial Indian Premier League clash, the Rising Pune Supergiants comfortably beat the Delhi Daredevils in a rain affected affair.

The result puts a massive dent in the Daredevils’ chances of making the playoffs and they will need two big wins to have any hope.

Supergiants captain MS Dhoni chose to bowl in the overcast conditions and it proved to be an inspired decision, as seamer Ashok Dinda had both Delhi openers back in the hut within five overs.

It was then over to the spinners for the Supergiants, as Ravichandran Ashwin provided the pressure and Adam Zampa the wickets, as the Australian leg-spinner reduced the Daredevils to 70/5 in the 14th over.

Chris Morris would come to the rescue somewhat, mowing 38 off 20 balls to help the hosts to 121/6 off their allotment. Dinda would finish with superb figures of 20 for three.

Knowing that rain could be around the corner, Pune openers Ajinkya Rahane and Usman Khawaja got to work swiftly, putting on 31 off 22 balls for the opening partnership.

Morris would grab the Daredevils’ only scalp, with Shreyas Iyer catching Khawaja at backward point.

Geroge Baily came in provided adequate support for Rahane, who sent Nathan Coulter-Nile to all corners with some sublime strokeplay before the first rain interruption.

Play resumed later, but the Daredevils could only manage 16 balls – during which Rahane hit a beautiful lofted six – before rain stopped play for good.