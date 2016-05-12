Kusal: I went through tremendous mental stress

Sri Lanka batsman Kusal Perera said that he went through 'tremendous mental stress' while he was banned for doping but is targeting a return to the national side after being cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The ICC admitted the analysis of a doping test which triggered the suspension of the 25-year-old in December last year was botched.

The hard-hitting left-hander, who was a regular in Sri Lanka squads at the time of the ban, missed a tour of New Zealand, a T20 series in India, the Asia Cup, and the World T20 because of his suspension.

An emotional Perera said at a press conference: "I had not done anything wrong, but I went through tremendous mental stress. I want to start practising and get back to international cricket at the earliest.

"I thank my fans and the board who stood by me during this trying period. I knew I would be cleared. I am relieved all this is over and I want to get back into form."

Sri Lanka are currently in England preparing for a three-Test series and Kusal could join the squad for the five-match ODI series that follows.