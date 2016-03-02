Mustafizur set for stint in county cricket

Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman is set to join English county side Sussex for a part of the 2016 season, there second overseas signing following the acquisition of New Zealand's Ross Taylor.

A left-arm paceman, Mustafizur has made a sensational start to his international career, averaging less than 20 with the ball in all formats after two Tests, nine ODIs and ten T20Is.

The 20-year-old will be the third Bangladesh player to experience county cricket after Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan both had stints on the English domestic circuit previously.

Mustafizur said: "I am very excited to get an opportunity in county cricket. It has always been an ambition of mine to play in England and I am thankful to Sussex for this opportunity.



"I hope I can repay the faith they have shown in me with my performances on the field."



Sussex's head coach, Mark Davis, said: "I am really excited to have Mustafizur join us at Sussex. He is a cricketer with incredible ability and is currently one of the bright young talents of world cricket.



"His unorthodox bowling variations make him a very difficult customer to bat against, and he will be a brilliant addition to our team.