Morris hoping to crack SA allrounder code

Chris Morris is hoping to use the upcoming five-match ODI series against England to cement his place in South Africa's ODI team, where he wants to make the allrounder spot his own.

The Proteas are crying out for a seam bowler who can handle a bat, and Morris will most likely get the first opportunity against the Three Lions to have a crack.

The hosts will hope to find a similar player to England's Ben Stokes, who is a frontline bowler and batter in the tourists' line up.

Morris said: "The all-rounder spot is up for grabs (in the SA team). I'm working really hard on my batting.

"I'd love to claim the all-rounder spot; it's a lot of extra work that I don't mind doing. It's a nice title to have – to be the all-rounder.

"I wouldn't say I'd like to be like Ben Stokes; I won't mould myself on anyone. I want to be a genuine and good all-rounder for South Africa."

The ODI series between the Proteas and England starts in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.