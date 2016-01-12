Hong Kong’s Ahmed suspended by ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) have provisionally suspended Hong Kong allrounder Irfan Ahmed due to a breach of the sport's Anti-Corruption Code.

Ahmed, who has played for Hong Kong since 2008, has represented the Asian country in six ODIs and eight T20Is.

An ICC spokesman told Cricinfo: "In accordance with the terms of the Code, a disciplinary process is currently underway and the ICC is not able to make any further comment on the matter pending the outcome of the disciplinary process."

Hong Kong Cricket Association CEO Tim Cutler said: "We are firmly committed to upholding the integrity of our sport and we fully support the ICC's broadened concern around this grave threat to the soul of cricket.

"We must always put player welfare at the centre of our concerns and no matter what, there is a young man here who needs to be our immediate concern and we will be there for any support we can offer."

Article 2.4.2 of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code states: "Failing to disclose to the ACSU (without undue delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in conduct that would amount to a breach of the Anti-Corruption Code."