3 years of playing ‘Larong Labas’, Leo Najorda is back to play for Pasig

AFTER three years of playing “Larong Labas”, ex-PBA player Leo Najorda is  making his way back in local basketball scene via the Pasig Pirates.

This was confirmed by the man himself in an exclusive online interview.

“Medyo hindi pa ako makaluwas kasi wala pa akong dorm na tutuluyan sa Manila,” wrote Najorda. “Pero OK naman yung offer sa akin.”

He will sign the contract with Pasig right after his stint in Iloilo where he will play for five days.

“After na siguro pagbalik ko sa Iloilo. May laro pa kasi ako doon from May 16 to 20,” he added.

Najorda last played in the PBA for the Barako Bull Energy in 2016, but since then, he found himself playing “Larong Labas.”

A member of  Red Bull’s champion team in the 2005-06 Fiesta Conference as well as San Mig Coffee’s successful squad in the 2013 Governors Cup, Najorda relayed the joys of continuing to pursue playing the game that he loves while keeping his livelihood.

“After nung stint ko sa Barako Bull, ligang labas lang talaga ako, hanggang ngayon,” added Najorda. “Kung hindi naman laro, I’m also holding clinic rin.”

According to the former NCAA Most Valuable Player from San Sebastian, he cannot shy away from the game of basketball because he wants to make a living for his family.

“Kailangan maghanap-buhay eh,” he added. “Yung mga ex-pros, depende ang bayad sa kanila kada laro, from P7,000 to P10,000 per game.”

Najorda said continuously playing basketball didn’t only sustain his family’s needs, but also has kept himself in tip-top shape.

“At least nakukundisyon pa rin at laging may exercise,” he added.

Last year, a PBA team offered Najorda to play, but the veteran cager decline the offer as he has to be more with his family in Ilocos Norte.

“Actually, last conference may offer kaso nag-pass up ako kasi parang hindi  ko na ma-imagine sarili ko na babalik ulit ng Manila kasi hindi ko maiiwan family ko dito kaya nahirapan ako mag-decide talaga,” added Najorda. “Pero nausap kami ng wife ko na i-try ulit tutal para sa amin din naman and then lagi kasi ako pinu-push ng mga kaibigan ko dto na maglaro ulit para mapanood daw nila ako ulit.”

 

 

