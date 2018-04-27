Is Big Mac on the loose? Veteran center spotted on ‘Munti’ practice

Mac Andaya is one among the colorful personalities in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, but don’t be surprised if the former PBA journeyman will find himself headed to a new team this coming conference.

The 6-foot-8 cager, who also portrayed different characters on movie and television, was seen attending the practice of Muntinlupa recently, fueling speculations that he is on the move out of Valenzuela to join the Angelis Resort-backed Cagers.

“I don’t know if he’s already been released by our team, but I’ve heard Muntinlupa is trying to pursue him,” said Gavina. “But we’ll know changes on our end because our team owner is now in Cebu attending the MPBL meeting.”

Sources within Muntinlupa squad said Andaya is trying out for a spot, but neither anyone of them confirmed nor denied that he’s set to join the Cagers in the coming conference this June 12.

Other players seen trying out for a spot are Clark Bautista of University of Santo Tomas and Chester Saldua, who saw action for the Navotas Clutch in the recently concluded MPBL-Anta Rajah Cup won by the Batangas City Athletics-Tanduay.